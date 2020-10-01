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A little behind the scenes peek at the Pandemic Hotline handling the most important questions. Have you been confused about different social distancing guidelines, death counts, and testing? You’ll be confused no more as you watch the pandemic hotline operator gracefully dance right through the most pressing questions of our lockdown.
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