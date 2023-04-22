https://gettr.com/post/p2f2hzg6488

在聽證會上: 許多最有影響力的美國政府和病毒學學術權威正在協調, 反駁任何類型的實驗室理論. 因為這些官員和科學家知道 新冠肺炎 可能是由美國政府資助的武漢實驗室洩漏造成的。

At the hearing: many of the most influential US government and academic authorities on virology were coordinating to disprove any type of lab theory. Because these officials and scientists knew that COVID could have resulted from a lab leak in Wuhan funded by the US gov

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp



