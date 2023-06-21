Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Footage of Russian Lancet Causing AFU Tank To Crush Its Own MaxxPro MRAP
channel image
The Prisoner
8580 Subscribers
Shop now
239 views
Published a day ago

The fighters of the OBTF "Kaskad", together with artillery and strike UAVs "Lancet", destroy equipment and personnel of AFU near Makarovka.

Mirrored - December1991

Keywords
tankartillerylancetmaxxpro mrap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket