Monterrey vs Club América | Rayados Hold On to Win 1-0 | Liga MX 2025
Description
Monterrey edged Club América 1-0 in a tense Liga MX Apertura 2025 clash at Estadio BBVA. Fidel Ambriz scored the lone goal, while new signing Anthony Martial made his debut. Monterrey strengthens its hold on first place, with América searching for form post-Clásico Nacional loss.
Hashtags
