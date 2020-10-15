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Southwest Air kicking off a man in a Blacks for Trump hat & a Trump mask
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36 views • October 15, 2020
Has Southwest Air apologized yet for kicking off a man in a Blacks for Trump hat & a Trump mask? Passengers say he had it down to eat and they felt he was targeted just for wearing Trump mask/hat.
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