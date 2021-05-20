The Quash, w/ Legalman Ep 65: The people don't have a damn clue

Episode 65 -- 3rd Dec 2020



In this episode I lament the sad state of brainwashing that the people suffer from.

The people can't answer the simplest questions.

They run around imagining they understand things they have no clue about.

They trust govt.

They don't even know what an "emergency" is.

How can a war or a tornado be an "emergency" AND this nonsense with covid ALSO "be an emergency"?

It can't. But the people can't think.



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