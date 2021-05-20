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The Quash, w/ Legalman Ep 65: The people don't have a damn clue
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40 views • May 20, 2021
Episode 65 -- 3rd Dec 2020
In this episode I lament the sad state of brainwashing that the people suffer from.
The people can't answer the simplest questions.
They run around imagining they understand things they have no clue about.
They trust govt.
They don't even know what an "emergency" is.
How can a war or a tornado be an "emergency" AND this nonsense with covid ALSO "be an emergency"?
It can't. But the people can't think.
Check out patreon.com/theQuash for bonus material , bonus shows, ad free content and other items to members inside.
If you like The Quash and want to see it continue or just want more Quash, go join up.
It's going to be great.
The Quash comes out on Thursdays.
Subscribe and listen to them all.
Share them.
They're available on all podcast platforms like Apple and Spotify etc.
Bonus episodes come out most weeks on Sunday.
AH (After Hours) episodes are a bit more free wheeling and can have some more harsh language.
Twitter: Legalman@uslawreview
website www.thetruthaboutthelaw.com
In this episode I lament the sad state of brainwashing that the people suffer from.
The people can't answer the simplest questions.
They run around imagining they understand things they have no clue about.
They trust govt.
They don't even know what an "emergency" is.
How can a war or a tornado be an "emergency" AND this nonsense with covid ALSO "be an emergency"?
It can't. But the people can't think.
Check out patreon.com/theQuash for bonus material , bonus shows, ad free content and other items to members inside.
If you like The Quash and want to see it continue or just want more Quash, go join up.
It's going to be great.
The Quash comes out on Thursdays.
Subscribe and listen to them all.
Share them.
They're available on all podcast platforms like Apple and Spotify etc.
Bonus episodes come out most weeks on Sunday.
AH (After Hours) episodes are a bit more free wheeling and can have some more harsh language.
Twitter: Legalman@uslawreview
website www.thetruthaboutthelaw.com
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