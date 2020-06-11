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Self Proclaimed 'Warlord' Seizes Seattle District with 'Antifa Police Force'
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147 views • June 11, 2020
The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone is currently controlled by roving warlord and aspiring hip hop artist Raz Simone, who has established a private police force that is quick to dole out beatings to opponents of the regime.
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