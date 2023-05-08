When Russia Attacks Israel

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
May 8, 2023
Today Pastor Stan is talking on one of his favorite topics: Bible Prophecy. Today is the story about how Jesus gets the Victory! Pastor Stan also teaches on who the “Nations” are, the People of Unwalled Villages, the Great Tribulation, the Morning Star and how Israel will be attacked by Russia.
00:00 - Who are the Nations?
04:20 - Who are People of Unwalled Villages?
08:55 - A Time of Great Tribulation
11:12 - The Abomination of Desolation
15:14 - Bringing God’s People back to Israel
21:02 - The Morning Star
23:53 - Russia and Others Attack Israel
28:10 - Jesus Destroys the Enemies
32:35 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9icPcsz4Uu3
