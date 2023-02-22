God Must Be Our Food (Mark of the Beast #1)

To understand the Mark of the Beast we must know that God, only God, has to be our spiritual food. Believers eat the world's spiritual food. Believers eat the false doctrine of every church's spiritual food. We must go directly to GOD, to I AM, to Jesus Christ himself in order to get our food. Nothing else can prepare us to deny taking the Mark of the Beast... and the SPIRITUAL Mark of the Beast will soon be revealed and required.
