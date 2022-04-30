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NIGHT SHADOWS 04292022 -- John Vandeventer, author of “RELICS”, for a round table on ALL THINGS PARANORMAL, including THE WORD OF GOD.
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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205 views • April 30, 2022
Join Larry, John and Stewart in a round-table discussion of the paranormal sightings of odd creatures, from Big Foot to Native American legends of the Thunderbird, Pterodactyls and other sightings as the veils thin and timelines cross and intersect each other. Think of time as a ribbon and the ribbon folds in upon itself and these time-lines cross over and we get peeks into times long gone by - hence how sightings of ancient animals appear but then vanish, however leaving physical evidence they were actually present. The Bible is the most paranormal book ever given to mankind, as Jesus came into our time-space matrix to deliver a message of "rescue" from a fallen and evil world full of strange events, sightings, UFO's, ghosts, jinn, demons and things that go "bump in the night."  We will also speak to John about his latest book release for the young and more news of THIS WORLD...

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https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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biblealiensufosantarcticaparanormalbigfootrelicsstewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylorjohnvendeventerancientevil
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