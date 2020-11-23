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Yemeni Houthis Fire Missile at Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah (Developing)
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74 views • November 23, 2020
On November 23rd, the Ansar Allah movement (Yemen’s Houthi) claimed that they had fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco oil facility in the city of Jeddah, and successfully struck it.

A Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said the attack was carried out with a Quds-2 type winged missile.

He also posted a satellite image with the label “north Jeddah bulk plant-Saudi Aramco”. Google Maps shows a facility matching that image and description on the northern outskirts of Jeddah.

“The strike was very accurate, and ambulances and fire engines rushed to the target,” Sarea said.

Saudi Arabia hasn’t confirmed the claim made by the group’s military spokesman, who warned foreign companies and residents in Saudi to exercise caution as “operations will continue”.

Aramco’s oil production and export facilities are mostly in Saudi’s Eastern Province, more than 1,000 km across the country from Jeddah.

State oil giant Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than a year ago, on September 14th, 2019, Saudi Aramco reported fires at its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities. At the time, about 200 people were in the Khurais facility, according to Aramco officials. The fires were contained a few hours later, according to officials. They said no one died in the incidents, though they left unclear whether anyone was injured in the attack.

Several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) were reported to be involved. A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, stated that 25 drones and missiles were used.

Both the US and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the attack, while the Houthis actually claimed responsibility.

In recent days in November 2020, the Houthis have been pushing the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, and they don’t appear held back, whatsoever.

Source https://southfront.org/houthi-quds-2-missile-reportedly-strikes-saudi-aramco-facility-in-jeddah/
SOUTH FRONT
Keywords
saudi arabiaaramcohouthisjeddah
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