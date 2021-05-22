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If you knew Jesus Christ came back in…
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10 views • May 22, 2021
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The video was produced in Santiago Bay, Camotes Islands, the Philippines on Sabbath day, January 23, 2021.
As Christians, no one knows the day, month or year of Christ’s return. We understand that. In Matthew 24:36, the Lord Jesus Christ confirms this when He says, But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.
Several date setters masquerading themselves as Christians but are nothing more than false prophets including Herbert Armstrong of the former Worldwide Church of God who mentioned that Christ would return in 1975 and Harold Camping who spoke of Christ’s return in 2012. There’s also pastors in the SDA and even in the SDR churches who are now date setting future events, which is just as bad because they are misleading people with their false date settings.
Rather than abiding in setting dates of Christ’s return, focus instead on getting ready for Christ’s return. Are you ready for Christ’s return? If you knew Christ would return in a year, what would you do? Or in a month or in a week?
Now is the time to get right with God. Put away worldliness and temptations that lead to sin. Put Christ first in all things; put your faith and trust in Him...and obey Him by keeping His holy law of love and liberty, His holy ten commandments and you’ll be ready to be with Christ upon His much anticipated return in the clouds of heaven.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in Santiago Bay, Camotes Islands, the Philippines on Sabbath day, January 23, 2021.
As Christians, no one knows the day, month or year of Christ’s return. We understand that. In Matthew 24:36, the Lord Jesus Christ confirms this when He says, But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.
Several date setters masquerading themselves as Christians but are nothing more than false prophets including Herbert Armstrong of the former Worldwide Church of God who mentioned that Christ would return in 1975 and Harold Camping who spoke of Christ’s return in 2012. There’s also pastors in the SDA and even in the SDR churches who are now date setting future events, which is just as bad because they are misleading people with their false date settings.
Rather than abiding in setting dates of Christ’s return, focus instead on getting ready for Christ’s return. Are you ready for Christ’s return? If you knew Christ would return in a year, what would you do? Or in a month or in a week?
Now is the time to get right with God. Put away worldliness and temptations that lead to sin. Put Christ first in all things; put your faith and trust in Him...and obey Him by keeping His holy law of love and liberty, His holy ten commandments and you’ll be ready to be with Christ upon His much anticipated return in the clouds of heaven.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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