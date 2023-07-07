Let's Talk... Japanese Beetles! [CC]

We're grateful for crypto tips! Thank you for your support!
We've been dealing with the scourge of Japanese Beetles for the past three years on the homestead. I'll show you how to identify them, what damage they do, how we trap and dispose of them. If any of you deal with them in a different manner, we welcome your comments!
