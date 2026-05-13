"I’m Not Voting for That": Reacting to Spencer Pratt’s Brutal Karen Bass Ad

“It’s not exactly getting me to vote for Karen Bass.” 📉🔥

Spencer Pratt’s campaign just dropped a new ad that feels more like a horror movie than a political promotion. By featuring the Mayor herself "celebrating" her accomplishments while the screen shows the reality of L.A. streets—hypodermic needles in children’s playgrounds and the smoldering remains of neighborhoods she wasn't even present for—the "Basura" branding has reached a new level of savage.

In this video, we’re reacting to the ad that the L.A. establishment is desperate to ignore. While the incumbent talks about "progress," the visuals show a city that was allowed to burn (literally and figuratively). With the June 2nd primary around the corner, this kind of high-octane truth-bombing is exactly why Spencer is surging in the polls.

Is this the ad that finally breaks the "blue wall" in Los Angeles? Or is the "suicidal empathy" of the city too far gone?

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