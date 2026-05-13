BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"I’m Not Voting for That": Reacting to Spencer Pratt’s Brutal Karen Bass Ad
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
364 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • Today

“It’s not exactly getting me to vote for Karen Bass.” 📉🔥

Spencer Pratt’s campaign just dropped a new ad that feels more like a horror movie than a political promotion. By featuring the Mayor herself "celebrating" her accomplishments while the screen shows the reality of L.A. streets—hypodermic needles in children’s playgrounds and the smoldering remains of neighborhoods she wasn't even present for—the "Basura" branding has reached a new level of savage.

In this video, we’re reacting to the ad that the L.A. establishment is desperate to ignore. While the incumbent talks about "progress," the visuals show a city that was allowed to burn (literally and figuratively). With the June 2nd primary around the corner, this kind of high-octane truth-bombing is exactly why Spencer is surging in the polls.

Is this the ad that finally breaks the "blue wall" in Los Angeles? Or is the "suicidal empathy" of the city too far gone?

#SpencerPratt #KarenBasura #LAMayor2026 #LosAngeles #PoliticalAds #KarenBass #PalisadesFire #Election2026 #Basura #LAPolitics

Keywords
spencer pratt karen bass adkaren basura campaign videolos angeles mayoral primary 2026spencer pratt needles in playgroundskaren bass fire response failurespencer pratt vs karen bass pollsviral political ads 2026la city decayreality star for mayorspencer pratt campaign highlights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

Edison Reed
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

Morgan S. Verity
The Coming Migration Tsunami: How Global Famine Will Reshape the World by 2027

The Coming Migration Tsunami: How Global Famine Will Reshape the World by 2027

Mike Adams
Why I&#8217;m Sounding the Alarm on America&#8217;s Coming Food and Fuel Shortages

Why I’m Sounding the Alarm on America’s Coming Food and Fuel Shortages

Mike Adams
Israel Says Ceasefire Void If Hamas Refuses to Disarm

Israel Says Ceasefire Void If Hamas Refuses to Disarm

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy