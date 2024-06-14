The Bane of Billion Dollar Bad Science ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "Rigor Mortis"

This book is a real black pill (a grim truth) for those who are optimistic about medical science delivering us cures to disease. The book's title is a clever double entendre, the death of the rigor in science causes actual death.

But don't despair! In this book review, I share some guidelines for biohacking in this era of bad science.





3:28 Rigor Mortis - The death of rigor in science

5:55 The funding fiasco

14:03 The replication crisis

16:50 Bias begets bad science

19:05 HARKing

20:57 Animal studies - furry problem

23:16 Human studies are the best

28:25 In vitro invaders

32:00 The absurdistan of academia

35:45 The science publishing racket

39:05 The losing war on cancer

43:30 The coming decline

46:16 Biohacker ethos and practice

50:10 Conclusion





Read 📑 Book Review

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/708-rigor-mortis

Order 💲 Rigor Mortis

https://amzn.to/2QBDjlY





