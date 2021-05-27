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A Place Called Vietnam (Nathan's Song)
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10 views • May 27, 2021
I wrote this song for a Vietnam Vet friend of mine who has since passed away. I met Nathan when he was homeless many years back. He ended up getting a job at a local food bank, got his life together, bought a small house and we ended up at the same church for five years. He constantly told me about his Vietnam experience that profoundly affected his life in the negative. A few years into our friendship, I wrote this song for him, based on things he had told me over the years, and gave him a CD with the song on it. I'll never forget the look on his face. One Sunday he told me he had made the last payment on his little house and a few weeks later he was in heaven. This song is my forever tribute to Nathan and all Vietnam veterans who bore the unfair and brutal mistreatment by anti-American, leftist Marxist thugs and their ignorant useful idiots, simply for protecting America against the spread of communism abroad. I stand firmly with our military and law enforcement and have the utmost respect for them all. I will never change that and I don't care who likes it or dislikes it. Our American heroes live on through each of us. God Bless America, our heroes, their families and friends. I thank God I'm a Christian believer, and that will never change.
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