Golden Age or Luciferian Deception?

An emotion of relief is stirring a large portion of independent journalists. In view of right-wing powers becoming stronger and in Donald Trump’s re-election, they sense the dawning of a “golden age”. Most interestingly, however, the mass media are right now switching over suddenly to panic: Climate lockdown in Spain, world-war warnings from the mouths of German politicians, and saber rattling between the USA and Russia, etc. Is this doomsday mood being created in order to stage a “savior of the world” more effectively? Already Trump’s new “helpers” and his own history as a “Jesuit disciple” do not give rise to optimism. Also the continuing hunt for so-called disinformation organized by state agencies, the incessant idolization of artificial intelligence, the ongoing Covid-vaccination recommendations in spite of proven damages and billions-worth criminal convictions of pharma giants – all this and much more regrettably indicates that the world – instead of heading for a “golden age” – is rather at risk to fall victim to a “Luciferian deceptive spectacle”. Ivo Sasek shows, however, in a touching way, how we can become part of a millennia-old promise full of hope...