The Alex Jones Show - 1/14/26
42 views • 1 day ago
WEDNESDAY BOMBSHELL BROADCAST: Trump Prepares To Politically Nuke Democrats From Orbit! On February 1st ALL FEDERAL PAYMENTS TO BLUE SANCTUARY CITIES TO BE SUSPENDED! PLUS, Patriot & CEO of My Pillow, Mike Lindell, Breaks Latest On ICE Protests In Minneapolis & His Plan To End Fraud & Hold Criminals Accountable In Minnesota As Governor! FINALLY, Middle East Expert, Syrian Girl, Joins Alex Jones To Cover Political Turmoil In Iran, Israeli Influence In The Middle East, How The Trump Admin Will Responds To Persian Protests & MORE! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 1/14/26
