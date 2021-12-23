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Another Sick Satanic Pedophile Day at CNN... [22.12.2021]
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70 views • December 23, 2021
Both of these were published this week. But, i was in youtube jail.
So be sure to find me elsewhere because Susan’s mad at me. https://dluxnation.com
or https://www.banned.video/channel/jamie-dlux
SOURCES
Drop the Soap
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61ba32dbf3b3b420a03e597f
John Griffin
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10321309/Chris-Cuomos-CNN-producer-hosted-sleepovers-pool-parties-friends-three-young-children.html
The “mother”
https://www.ctinsider.com/news/article/Warrant-Mom-twice-hospitalized-during-trip-to-16709345.php
Project Veritas
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/source-provided-video-and-texts-show-cnn-producer-fantasizing-about-sex-acts/
PV names producer
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/project-veritas-names-cnn-producer-involved-in-wednesdays-tragic-story/
Dom Lemon
https://youtu.be/PPw8eCG9t_c
2,332 views Dec 22, 2021
DLUX
9.01K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ocaZVh4_WjI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
So be sure to find me elsewhere because Susan’s mad at me. https://dluxnation.com
or https://www.banned.video/channel/jamie-dlux
SOURCES
Drop the Soap
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61ba32dbf3b3b420a03e597f
John Griffin
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10321309/Chris-Cuomos-CNN-producer-hosted-sleepovers-pool-parties-friends-three-young-children.html
The “mother”
https://www.ctinsider.com/news/article/Warrant-Mom-twice-hospitalized-during-trip-to-16709345.php
Project Veritas
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/source-provided-video-and-texts-show-cnn-producer-fantasizing-about-sex-acts/
PV names producer
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/project-veritas-names-cnn-producer-involved-in-wednesdays-tragic-story/
Dom Lemon
https://youtu.be/PPw8eCG9t_c
2,332 views Dec 22, 2021
DLUX
9.01K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ocaZVh4_WjI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
Keywords
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