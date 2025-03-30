Sleepwalker (2017, C64)

Sleepwalker is a puzzle-platformer developed by British programmer John Darnell and published by British company Psytronik Software. The game is not identical to two other games of the same name on the C64, which are Sleepwalker by Zeppelin Games and Sleepwalker by Ocean Software.



According to the in-game credits, the game was originally developed in 1984, but wasn't published and got lost over time. John Darnell then recoded it from what he was still remembering.



You play a teddy security night guard at a fairground. You need to look after your sleepwalking teddy bear friend and guide him back to his bed.



In each level, you need to guide your friend to his bed before the time limit runs out. Similar to Lemmings, your friend will walk into the direction he is facing until he bumps into an obstacle. You can turn him into the other direction or make him stand still until you make him move again. You can also jump and pick up your friend and carry him. Carrying will deplete your energy, and you will drop your friend when your energy is almost gone. You also loose energy from touching dangers and enemies, or from high falls. If you run out of energy, or your friend (who has a separate energy bar), you loose a life. Energy can be restored by standing or moving over a recharging field. There are many platforms in the game which alter their orientation over time, but they won't change as long as you or your friend are on them.

