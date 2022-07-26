SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

Highlights:

- French made shells kill children in Donbass.

- US-supplied ammunition for HIMARS and shells for US M777 large-caliber howitzers were destroyed.

- Two Ukrainian landing boats with saboteurs on board were destroyed

- Kiev regime in Slavyansk has completed preparations for a monstrous provocation using highly toxic substances.

- ***The Ukrainian operation to steal a Russian military aircraft.

- Ukrainian army again attacked civilians when they withdrew, they exploded tanks with nitrogen.

- Upset Ukrainian women.

- Nothing in grain export agreement prohibits Russia from conducting its military operation - Lavrov

- More than 30 tons of humanitarian aid delivered to Lisichansk.

- Summary in Russian.





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