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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
Highlights:
- French made shells kill children in Donbass.
- US-supplied ammunition for HIMARS and shells for US M777 large-caliber howitzers were destroyed.
- Two Ukrainian landing boats with saboteurs on board were destroyed
- Kiev regime in Slavyansk has completed preparations for a monstrous provocation using highly toxic substances.
- ***The Ukrainian operation to steal a Russian military aircraft.
- Ukrainian army again attacked civilians when they withdrew, they exploded tanks with nitrogen.
- Upset Ukrainian women.
- Nothing in grain export agreement prohibits Russia from conducting its military operation - Lavrov
- More than 30 tons of humanitarian aid delivered to Lisichansk.
- Summary in Russian.
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