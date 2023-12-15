You’re Not Paranoid, Your Phone Is Watching You!

Cyrus Nooriala, the CEO of Cywest Communications joins us today. Cyrus will talk about how your phone and even your smart TV can be used to spy on you. He says that you never know who may be watching you and to learn to protect yourself by putting blockers on your phone camera.

