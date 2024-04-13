REVEALED! Trudeau’s Carbon Tax is ALL about controlling Canadians Redacted with Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Canadians are revolting! Thousands of protestors taking to the streets to say down with massive new carbon taxes that are crushing Canadians. On April 1 Trudeau hiked the carbon tax by a new 23 percent. As journalist David Krayden writes "It now accounts for about 20 cents for every litre of fuel purchased at the pump and it is also applied at a rate of $15 per ton to all home heating fuel." Canadians are pissed.
