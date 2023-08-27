10000 PENGUIN CHICKS DIED BECAUSE OF GLOBAL WARMING - HOW WOULD ANYONE KNOW?

Apparently, penguins and Emperor penguins are now having a difficult time keeping their young alive. These creatures exist in Antarctica; a place that has no chartered flights for the public and would probably be the least desirable travel destination to the public anyway. If you look at the way the Toronto Star and all newspapers put headlines out, they always make a brazen claim, followed by a comma, followed by the term "study says" or "according to doctors" or "according to Santa Claus" and that is how they keep themselves from getting sued when the story inevitably is discovered to be made up lies.





First off, it would take me about 16 years to drum up enough energy to consider the slight possibility of ever giving a shit about penguins. Like seagulls they make noise and they defecate everywhere and they are absolutely not my concern nor the concern of anybody else in Canada or the United States.





Having said that, since there is no global warming and man-made climate change is a complete farce, absolutely nothing is interfering with the daily lives of penguins on the bottom of the planet.





When was the last time you cared about zebras, giraffes, spider monkeys, varmints, hooded rats, lemurs, or great white sharks? Yes, human beings suck but what sucks more than the human race is every media outlet that wants to tell you about penguins, something they know nothing about, cannot substantiate and the rest of us can't even check up on for validity. Remember how the UFO story in Congress didn't pick up any steam? Let's make sure this story picks up no steam as well.





