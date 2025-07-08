Sleeping At Hong Kong Airport

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you travel you invariably have to sleep at an airport. Sometimes I actually plan to sleep at airports most of the time if I can and if I have an early flight I always sleep at the airport. Takes a lot of worry out of me that missing my flight or something I worry about silly things. Anyway in Asia the airports have one thing in common the air conditioner is full on 100% of the time and after the people have thinned out the places are freezing I mean freezing. Time to put all your clothes on before you get to sleep because you won't I don't know how people can sleep in a T-shirt and shorts when the air conditioner is set on 16. I don't really know if it's that low but it's freezing.