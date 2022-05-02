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Naomi Wolf: Pfizer Used Pregnant Labrats to Test Their Covid Vaccine and NOT Pregnant Women
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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161 views • May 02, 2022
Dr. Wolf has been investigating the recently released 'Pfizer Papers' and her team has found that Pfizer never actually tested their Covid vaccine on pregnant woman, instead her researchers found out that Pfizer tested their vaccine on pregnant labrats.

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Dr. Wolf: COVID Vaccines and Pregnancy
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