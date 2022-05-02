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Naomi Wolf: Pfizer Used Pregnant Labrats to Test Their Covid Vaccine and NOT Pregnant Women
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161 views • May 02, 2022
Dr. Wolf has been investigating the recently released 'Pfizer Papers' and her team has found that Pfizer never actually tested their Covid vaccine on pregnant woman, instead her researchers found out that Pfizer tested their vaccine on pregnant labrats.
Related video:
Dr. Wolf: COVID Vaccines and Pregnancy
Bannons War Room Rumble
https://rumble.com/v12x3dd-dr.-wolf-covid-vaccines-and-pregnancy.html
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CEO Naomi Wolf
The Pfizer Documents - Anaysis WarRoom
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Related video:
Dr. Wolf: COVID Vaccines and Pregnancy
Bannons War Room Rumble
https://rumble.com/v12x3dd-dr.-wolf-covid-vaccines-and-pregnancy.html
Related Web Sites:
https://dailyclout.io/our-story/
CEO Naomi Wolf
The Pfizer Documents - Anaysis WarRoom
https://campaigns.dailyclout.io/campaign/brand/cc3b3e5a-6536-4738-8ed6-5ee368c67240
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
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Global Agenda on Flote
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