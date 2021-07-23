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Potwierdzone! Szczepionki na Covid-19 niszczą system immunologiczny!
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62483 views • July 23, 2021
W niniejszym materiale pracownik głównego instytutu broni biologicznych w Londynie dr David Bauer potwierdza, że szczepionki na Covid-19 niszczą system immunologiczny przynajmniej o 20% przy 2 dawkach szczepionki. Jednocześnie podkreśla, że planuje się kolejne przypominające dawki, które jeszcze obniżą ten poziom pozostawiając bezbronnych na wirusy obywateli na łaskę korporacji medycznych.
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