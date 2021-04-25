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FDA HIDES DOCUMENTS ABOUT WEED KILLER IN VACCINES -- NOW WHY WOULD THEY DO THAT?
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62 views • April 25, 2021
Source: Moms across America and Demon Hunter -- Makes sense, the guy that ran the company that made Roundup was moved over to head up the FDA a few years ago. I assume he is still there protecting us right?
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