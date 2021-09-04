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Georgia Election Fraud Busted (Caught On Camera): Massive Ballot Dropbox Bust Blown Wide Open
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648 views • September 04, 2021
The Georgia Election Fraud investigation just got a little more intriguing with Real America's Voice being contacted by a whistle blower who has come forward with surveillance video showing the Election Drop Boxes in Georgia being stuffed late at night by the same vehicle on many different drop offs. Stacey Abrams will be freaking out when she see's the yet released video footage (even though she could have seen it - if she wanted to) of the ballot stuffing. The State's law is clearly chain of command. One Vote per person who is entitled to drop it off in one of these stationary state wide voting drop boxes. This only adds to the calamity of the Georgia Election Fraud. Brad Raffensperger will have some more explaining to do when this videotape is made public.
#HeatherMullins
#RealAmericaVoice
#GeorgiaElection
Related video:
Bannons War RoomAll Hell is About to Break Loose in Georgia
https://rumble.com/embed/vjffi1/?pub=4
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#HeatherMullins
#RealAmericaVoice
#GeorgiaElection
Related video:
Bannons War RoomAll Hell is About to Break Loose in Georgia
https://rumble.com/embed/vjffi1/?pub=4
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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