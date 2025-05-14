© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real or staged? Trump cuts off contact with Netanyahu, snubs Israel, and may recognize Palestine.
30 views • 14 hours ago
Trump reportedly cuts ties with Netanyahu over "manipulation concerns"--is it real? | Trump capitulates on Chinese tariffs, agrees to 90-day pause | Trump signs EO to reduce price of drugs | India-Pakistan reach tenuous ceasefire | Cocaine train scandal | Hamas releases last living American hostage | UN says Gaza on the verge of widespread starvation | Comms blackouts at Newark sparks calls for "brand-new air traffic control system | Supreme Court to rule on legality of nationwide injunctions against Trump administration | White people done with racial cancel culture--donate $770k to defend Shiloh Hendrix | Ye releases most controversial song ever, "Heil Hitler"
