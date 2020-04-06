Natural Law - We are Responsible for Our Creations

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If I punch someone in the face who has not harmed or threatened to harm me, then I am responsible for the harm I have caused them. If I create a robot and unleash it upon the world and all it does is walk around punching people in the face, then I am also responsible for that harm because I have created the thing which caused it.
There is some nuance to this aspect of Natural Law. One example of that occurs when you give ownership of your creation to another living being. Doing so transfers responsibility to the new owner. Another example is the creation of a new living being through parenthood. The parents are responsible for the actions of the child until it is capable of understanding Natural Law and takes responsibility for itself.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
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