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PTPA (Episode # 64): More Media Hypocrisy
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30 views • February 25, 2021
Pull the Pin Already (Episode # 64): More Media Hypocrisy: Jim and Mike once again discuss the hypocrisy of the Mainstream Media outlets as they appear to show favoritism in the reporting. Why does it appear they lean either to the left or the right? Can outlets like CNN not find any negative news on President Biden and can other outlets like Fox News not find anything positive about the President? Why is this the normal reporting process of these outlets? PTPA also compares and contrast the reporting of Senator Cruz’s escape from the winter storm debacle to Governor Cuomo’s false reporting of elderly people still in assisted living facilities. PTPA discusses other issues and concerns from the perspective of ordinary vets. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.
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Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
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Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
Website: www.pullthepinalready.com
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pullthepinalready
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
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