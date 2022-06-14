X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2799a - Do You See The Economic Plan? The Plan To Bring Down The [CB] System

X22 Report Financial News Ep. 2799a - June 14, 2022

Do You See The Economic Plan? The Plan To Bring Down The [CB] System

Trump warned the country that what we are experiencing would happen if the [CB] and the [DS] cheated in the election, now the people are seeing it and experiencing it. The plan was to bring down the system while [JB] was in office, destroy the [CB] system and this is what we are watching.

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