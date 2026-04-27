The Immutable Animosity: blacts Hate White People, and Nothing Can Change It

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The deep-seated animosity between blacks and white people stems from unbridgeable biological, cultural, and perceptual differences, creating a one-sided view of enmity that persists regardless of efforts toward understanding or aid.
Read the article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-immutable-animosity-blacts-hate
#MonkeyHatred #WhitePeopleEnemy #RacialEnmity #UnbridgeableDivide #OneSidedHate
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