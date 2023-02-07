6th Seal Signs: Turkey Earthquakes!

We are in the midst of the increasing Birth Pangs of Matthew 24. The recent Turkey earthquakes are odd signs that could be omens of future Sixth Seal occurrences. We're not in the Great Tribulation, but things will get worse. What does all this mean to us?
