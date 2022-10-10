The West is NOT ready for World War 3 - #97

We are on the brink of World War 3. Many people in "The West" are encouraging a war, however, they don't understand that the strength of America is not the same as it was in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. In fact, Russia and China have done a great job weakening The United States of America but no one seems to notice.This is the truth about what is happening, why it's happening, and more specifically, why a World War will not have a good outcome for NATO. Before advocating for a war, please take the time to learn the truth because many lives are at risk when they absolutely don't need to be.

These are scary times for us all, but through all of the propaganda The Jonathan Kogan Show will always bring you the TRUTH!**IT DISCONNECTS FROM ABOUT 7:00 MINUTES IN TO 8:30 DUE TO INTERNET ISSUES!**Rumble - https://rumble.com/v1ndm3m-october-10-2022.htmlPodcast - https://jsk.transistor.fm

Patreon - https://patreon.com/ownershipeconomy