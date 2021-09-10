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Prophetic Word: Who is WHO? The ax on the root in full swing, 3 Woe's
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21 views • September 10, 2021
This prophetic word, given on July the 10th 2021 at 8:30pm
is more a spiritual conversation
Is all about who and WHO
In the pronunciation of the reading both sound the same – which is the way I heard it from the Spirit of Yeshua.
Anyway, that's why I highly recommend to download the script to distinguish if who is written in small or capital letters as WHO.
I doubt very much if they would ever had good intentions for the health of the people on their list this what makes now dictatorial politics with the name World Health Organization
But as their agenda has nothing to do with health, I name them the "Wicked Hell Organization"
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-10-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
is more a spiritual conversation
Is all about who and WHO
In the pronunciation of the reading both sound the same – which is the way I heard it from the Spirit of Yeshua.
Anyway, that's why I highly recommend to download the script to distinguish if who is written in small or capital letters as WHO.
I doubt very much if they would ever had good intentions for the health of the people on their list this what makes now dictatorial politics with the name World Health Organization
But as their agenda has nothing to do with health, I name them the "Wicked Hell Organization"
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-10-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
Keywords
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