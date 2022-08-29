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8/28/2022 Miles Guo: Delistings of China Concept Stocks from the U.S. stock market will trigger billion-dollar lawsuits, and eventually Chinese people will have to pay for all those indemnifications and penalties; all kinds of unbelievable things arising from the Russia-Ukraine war will also happen to the Communist China