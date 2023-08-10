BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Buddhism and UFOs, with Pannobhasa Mahathera & Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • August 10, 2023

Venerable Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe meet on May 17, 2019 and talk about how Buddhist cosmology explains some forms of UFOs.


Thanks to Sam Alden for video editing.

https://buddhism.stackexchange.com/questions/1502/what-did-the-buddha-teach-about-aliens

The Buddha talked about the "world Systems" and other humans in them. This is a fascinating topic for myself as someone interested in astronomy. Here are some links speaking about world systems and related topics.
The Dhamma is sort of like the laws of mathematics and physics that govern this universe, universal to all sentient beings, everywhere. This is why we spread our metta out into the universe. I usually go one step further and spread metta out to the multi-verse.
What Buddhists Believe Venerable K. Sri Dhammananda Maha Thera: Other World Systems
http://www.budsas.org/ebud/whatbudbeliev/300.htm
The Buddhist Concept of World Bhikkhu T. Seelananda
http://bhavanasociety.org/resource/the_buddhist_concept_of_world/
The Buddha once explaining the world system said, ” Monks, as far as sun and moon revolve and illuminate all directions by their radiance, so far does the thousand-fold world system extend. And in that thousand-fold world system, there are thousand moons, a thousand suns, inhabited planets…. This thousand-fold world system is called culanikā-loka-dhātu or Minor World-System, which is the smallest unit in the universe (But all these change takes place, transformation takes place. When seeing this the instructed noble disciple is disenchanted, dispassion..)
I also find this sutta fascinating in which the Buddha appears to be speaking about a black hole..
http://www.accesstoinsight.org/tipitaka/sn/sn56/sn56.046.than.html Andhakara Sutta: Darkness
"There is, monks, an inter-cosmic[1] void, an unrestrained darkness, a pitch-black darkness, where even the light of the sun & moon — so mighty, so powerful — doesn't reach."

Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.

See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/

Paññobhāsa's URL Links:
current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism):
https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/

primordial website:
https://nippapanca.org

Minds page:
https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu/

Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/

SubscribeStar support page:
https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma

Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking):
https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJMvdH3Is-fw7rVhYd4uA

Twitter (brand new):
https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC

Paypal:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D

ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/..
.
3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?..

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

You have my permission to please copy any of my videos and spread them wherever you like. Please post links on Facebook.

Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

Keywords
ufobuddhismdevasbrian ruhepannobhasa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy