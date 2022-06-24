Volnovakha Resident Saved the Life of a DPR Tanker by Hiding Him from the Nazis for 10 Days. - 062222

Volnovakha resident saved a DPR tanker by hiding him from the Nazis for 10 days





During fierce battles for the city, the tank was knocked out, the commander and gunner died. Having got out of the tank, Eugene realized that he was surrounded.





“He ran down the alley and shouted: “Aunty, please help!”. I opened the gate and let him in, ”said Svetlana.





Ukrainian Nazis came more than once while the DPR fighter was hiding in her house, but thanks to her fearlessness, the warrior was never found. When the city was liberated, the tanker returned to his own. He was awarded the title of Hero of the DPR and awarded the Gold Star medal. They also want to award Svetlana.





After 3 months, Eugene again saw and thanked the savior