Scientists Confirm Michelle Obama Is a Biological Male - Media Blackout

Barack Obama is busy behind the scenes laying the groundwork to thrust his wife Michelle Obama into the presidential race in place of the ailing and failing Joe Biden, according to multiple Democrat party insiders.

Things are so dire in the Biden camp that even the mainstream media has been forced to intervene and campaign for Biden to step down for the former first lady.

But there is just one problem for Barack Obama and his plans to steal yet another term in office by controlling another puppet president in the White House.

The Obamas have more skeletons in their closet than Ed Gein and now scientists are confirming that Michelle Obama was born male.

The truth is not the Obamas’ friend and its our job to expose this to the masses.

Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/