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Report 283: Dr. John Reizer on Pandemic-Theory, Planned Disease, Medical Fallacies, True Health
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104 views • May 02, 2022
Educative and informative conversation with Dr. John Reizer, Chiropractor, Holistic Health Practitioner, Author, Novelist, Media Commentator on different aspects of virus, germ and pandemic theory, scientific fraud in the history of Infectious-Disease science, Pharma-driven drug-and-vaccine paradigm in Allopathic Medicine, and True Health as he has found, teaches and practices it--inclusive of Chiropractic Science, Nutrition, Exercise and other modes of healing and prevention of disease.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Newsbreak 107 with Dr. John Reizer:
https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/newsbreak-107-feb-12-2021-unsafe-vaccines-in-light-of-vaccine-injuries-focus-on-covid-vaccine-adverse-events-deaths-with-dr-john-reizer/
Dr. Reizer's website: nofakenews.net
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Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
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FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube, BrandNewTube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
LINKS FOR MORE:
Newsbreak 107 with Dr. John Reizer:
https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/newsbreak-107-feb-12-2021-unsafe-vaccines-in-light-of-vaccine-injuries-focus-on-covid-vaccine-adverse-events-deaths-with-dr-john-reizer/
Dr. Reizer's website: nofakenews.net
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
PLEASE SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Recurring support monthly is hugely helpful, thank you :)
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube, BrandNewTube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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