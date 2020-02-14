© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Via Rail and CN Rail Closures, Coronavirus Goes Global, Clearview AI and the Toronto Police Force | In the Now | MyTCNTV Network
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • February 14, 2020
Coronavirus is going global, what are we as Canadian doing about this? Do we have cause to fear? What about when you hear that the Toronto Police Force has been using a controversial AI technology, within it’s ranks, for the past 5 months… should we have cause to be worried then?
With the rail closures affecting CN Rail as well as Via Rail, will Canada still be competitive, with it’s entire Eastern rail system come to a screeching halt? Learn about all of this, and more on today’s episode of IN THE NOW.
Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SHARE and SPEAK your truth on In the Now with Chris and Sim.
►Where to follow Christina Gwira:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christinagw...
Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christina...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/christinagwira
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/christinagwira/
Website: https://christinagwira.com/
►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith:
Instagram (Simoya1979): https://www.instagram.com/simoya1979/...
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith):
https://www.instagram.com/simonejenni...
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-je...
#CoronaVirus #CNRail #ClearviewAI
With the rail closures affecting CN Rail as well as Via Rail, will Canada still be competitive, with it’s entire Eastern rail system come to a screeching halt? Learn about all of this, and more on today’s episode of IN THE NOW.
Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SHARE and SPEAK your truth on In the Now with Chris and Sim.
►Where to follow Christina Gwira:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christinagw...
Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christina...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/christinagwira
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/christinagwira/
Website: https://christinagwira.com/
►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith:
Instagram (Simoya1979): https://www.instagram.com/simoya1979/...
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith):
https://www.instagram.com/simonejenni...
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-je...
#CoronaVirus #CNRail #ClearviewAI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.