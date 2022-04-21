BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Humanity The Victim Of Planned Obsolescence?*Major Russian Manufacturing Facilities Up In Flames
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
1872 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
114 views • April 21, 2022
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea

To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]

We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/

Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts

Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T

Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]

Thank you so much for your support!

https://www.rt.com/russia/554281-us-bans-ships/
https://twitter.com/kamilkazani/status/1517128844746055681
https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1517158013815074820
https://www.rt.com/russia/554252-mariupol-azovstal-ukraine-plant/
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-gene-genie-is-out-of-the-bottle-welcome-to-eugenic-britain/
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/20/after-supreme-court-win-navy-has-reassigned-destroyer-skipper-who-refused-vaccine.html
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/20/10-deaths-10-months-string-of-suicides-single-aircraft-carrier.html
https://ehden.substack.com/p/crimes-against-eu-manity-the-von?s=r
https://orgenesis.com/#/
https://de.linkedin.com/in/heiko-von-der-leyen-62520b154
https://www.etiasvisa.com/etias-news/digital-covid-certificate
https://twitter.com/GalGlassy/status/1517089118911877121
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/russias-actions-appear-to-be-war-crimes-eus-von-der-leyen-says/ar-AAW22KQ
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220421-macron-le-pen-in-final-push-for-votes-after-fiery-debate
https://www.the-sun.com/tech/5164733/us-navy-kills-drone-with-electric-powered-laser/
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/russia-has-right-to-consider-us-nato-arms-convoys-in-ukraine-legitimate-targets-mfa-warns-1094948160.html
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/putin-exposed-google-maps-russias-26759713
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oligopoly
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planned_obsolescence
Keywords
russiavaccinechinawarww3invasionplaguefaminepestilencered dawncrop losssecret experimentsbiological warfareevolutionary energy artseeartscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Eyes may hold a physiological clue to ADHD, new study suggests

Eyes may hold a physiological clue to ADHD, new study suggests

Cassie B.
Ohio Public Health Order Allows 21-to-25-Day Exclusion of Unvaccinated Students After Disease Cases

Ohio Public Health Order Allows 21-to-25-Day Exclusion of Unvaccinated Students After Disease Cases

Belle Carter
California Enacts 13 Bills Restricting Teens&#8217; Social Media and Chatbot Use

California Enacts 13 Bills Restricting Teens’ Social Media and Chatbot Use

Edison Reed
Study Finds Higher Cardiorespiratory Fitness Associated With Lower Anxiety, Greater Emotional Resilience

Study Finds Higher Cardiorespiratory Fitness Associated With Lower Anxiety, Greater Emotional Resilience

Petra Stone
Safflower Research Examines Heart, Blood Sugar Effects

Safflower Research Examines Heart, Blood Sugar Effects

Coco Somers
Tylenol Maker, Pharmacy Chains Ask U.S. Appeals Court to Reconsider Ruling Reviving Autism-Related Lawsuits

Tylenol Maker, Pharmacy Chains Ask U.S. Appeals Court to Reconsider Ruling Reviving Autism-Related Lawsuits

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy