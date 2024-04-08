Debunking The Rapture-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 7 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, someone is trying to steal your faith in one of the most-precious promises that God has for His children in the Church Age, the Pretribulation Rapture! But it's not just the cults who are doing this junk, more often than not the attacks, and that's exactly what they are, come from fellow Christians about whom Paul said "Desiring to be teachers of the law; understanding neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm." Amen. So tonight, we will take the entire 22-minute 'Debunking The Rapture' video, answering every point they raise, rightly divided and dispensationally correct. And in doing so, give you the all the tools you need for the next time a fellow Christian comes alongside you looking to steal your 'blessed hope'.



