They're Just Saying: We Want Power

Dems are more worried about the politics than the reality.

How do you respond to this?

It only takes a few elites to create a revolution.

The whole point of this is not power to help the country.

It’s power to overturn the country and punish the people they hate.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (25 June 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6399399798112