The Lie is 'Covids Killing Us'. The Truth is 'The Jabs Are Killing Us'

Every Fully Jabbed Person Over 30 Will Have VAIDS By The End Of 2022 - Dr. Sherri TenpennyOn Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer to start administering yet another booster shot that is allegedly designed to protect people from COVID-19. While there has been plenty of data showing the drug does little, if anything, to stop the virus, it appears the FDA still considered the Pfizer shot the best option. For now, the second booster is available for individuals 50 years of age and older. It should be noted that before the new booster was approved, Pfizer posted their revenue in the fourth quarter doubled with the majority, $13.9 billion, coming from the COVID-19 jab. While Pfizer pushes for more shots, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warned about a potential epidemic of AIDS linked to the Pfizer drug.Speaking against the COVID-19 agenda and the promotion of the supposed miracle drug, Dr. Tenpenny admitted, “We know the mechanism of this. The spike proteins enters the nucleus of the cells and binds to our DNA. So anybody who says that it doesn’t irreversibly bind your DNA are wrong. They’re not reading the scientific literature. And it binds to the DNA, it blocks the door, and it starts making it into an abnormal cell, that if that cell replicates it will turn into cancer. And then it bars the door, blocks the door and doesn’t allow our God given immune system repair enzymes to come in and repair the damage that spike protein is caused. Hence, that allows cancer to form and why we are seeing Dr. Ryan Cole has talked about this a lot.”The doctor added, “Why are we seeing this explosion of cancer in people that get these shots? People that have been in remission and treated, they’re in remission, or they said they don’t have cancer anymore. Suddenly, they’re exploding. And it’s endometrial cancer. All kinds of blood cancers, lymphatic cancers, breast cancers from these shots and we know the mechanism, it’s not a guess. Data came out just in the last two weeks that if a person is injected, they’re 8.12 times more likely to be infected with Omicron. Again, suppression of your immune system, suppression of your white blood cells, ablation of your toll-like receptors.”Warning of the potential pandemic ahead, the doctor concluded, “The more shots you get, the more you destroy your immune system and the faster that happens. And it’s anticipated the German data says that by the end of 2022, every fully vaccinated person over the age of 30 may have the equivalent of full blown vaccine induced immune suppressed aids [VAIDS]. This is government data from Germany.”Still, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks M.D., released a statement when the new booster was approved, stating, “Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals. Additionally, the data show that an initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19. So, those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so.”