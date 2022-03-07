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Rise of the Beast System | Episode #6
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32 views • March 07, 2022
Liberty Man discusses the WEF’s digital ID and social credit score agenda, and how the Ukraine crisis likely marks a point of no return. Special guest Pastor Tommy McMurtry joins the show the discuss a Christian perspective on Covid, war, and a mark of the beast economy. Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man share thoughts on homeschooling, marriage, and the status of the next installment of the Covidland documentary series.
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