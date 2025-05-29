🚨 The Insurance Industry Is a Racket—and You’re the Target 🚨

Most people think insurance is there to protect them. But behind the scenes, it’s all just another scam to extract your money and leave you hanging when you need it most. 💰





This clip exposes how major insurers like Allstate hired McKinsey in the 90s to develop tactics designed to delay, deny, and wear you down. Make lowball offers. Punish you for fighting back. All while feeding you lines like “you’re in good hands.”





And it’s not just Allstate—this is how the entire industry operates.





🧯 Want to protect yourself and stay informed as these systems collapse?





💥 Subscribe to our newsletter and get uncensored insights straight from Michael—plus actionable strategies to protect your health, wealth, and family in the days ahead.





💬 Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to sign up now.





#InsuranceScam #CollapseProofYourLife #WakeUpNow #MichaelGibsonAlliance #CorruptSystems #ClaimDelay #TruthUnfiltered #NewsletterAlert #StayInformed