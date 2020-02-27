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C VIRUS .....Too much misinformation!
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37 views • February 27, 2020
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Good news about C virus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0xCjiomd5sxOZimH89Pz_jDBdhYcvr1ZcI8WQCfZz4SwJvKtllshD5e4I
Infowars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FA9dFEWoA5k&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2S6q98Kqm7dLwRGngLt-SJDnSHWXCEPacqHGLjwalnaTA29gAKffpsYfE
Corona linked to 5G
https://www.vigiliae.org/virus-link-to-5g/?fbclid=IwAR0Ay1h2hIpgi42JYRKug7bOFOR4vsdE8-BFNi8t73amtw5MKxGsBYwwDN0
Good news about C virus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0xCjiomd5sxOZimH89Pz_jDBdhYcvr1ZcI8WQCfZz4SwJvKtllshD5e4I
Infowars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FA9dFEWoA5k&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2S6q98Kqm7dLwRGngLt-SJDnSHWXCEPacqHGLjwalnaTA29gAKffpsYfE
Corona linked to 5G
https://www.vigiliae.org/virus-link-to-5g/?fbclid=IwAR0Ay1h2hIpgi42JYRKug7bOFOR4vsdE8-BFNi8t73amtw5MKxGsBYwwDN0
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